Ghetto Mysteries premieres in Byo

DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED film production house, Creative Minds Talent House (CMTH) recently premiered a short film titled Ghetto Mysteries to replace The Secrets, whose production was halted after its actors tested positive to COVID-19.

The Secrets is a series by CMTH about teenage life which was supposed to premiere last month, but a COVID-19 outbreak among the production crew led to its postponement.

CMTH production manager Isheanopa Mateke told NewsDay Life & Style that Ghetto Mysteries was directed by Lewis Makwanya and AJC Productions and centres on young people’s lives.

“The film was set in Matshobana (Bulawayo), we had to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the shoot.

“When I wrote this short film, I was not just imagining, but was referencing some of the events that l had experienced before,” he said.

“I am not saying I have killed someone before, I want to show someone out there how hazardous drugs can be in their present life and future too.”

An episode of the film will be on CMTH Productions’ YouTube channel every first week of the month.

Mateke said Brenden Ndlovu was the director of photography while Kwanele Mkhwananzi did lighting and set designing.

The cast are Mellisa Sibanda (Noxolo), Princess Hlupe (Mrs Ncube), Knowledge Sibanda (Skoda), Isheanopa Mateke (2K), Andile Qongo (Mr Ndlovu), Ishmael Dube (Bongani), Ruth Leslie (Michael)and Zibusiso Ndlovu (Beenjydrapper).

