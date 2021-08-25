General Sibanda escapes death in an accident

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda was nearly killed in an accident when a motorist rammed into his motorcade on Monday, a magistrate court heard yesterday.

Sinoia Desmond (51) appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko yesterday and pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent driving.

Magistrate Mateko remanded him in custody for sentencing today.

The State said on August 23 this year and at around 1650hours, Desmond failed to give way along Glenara Avenue intersection and hit a vehicle that had General Valerio Sibanda and his aide, Squadron leader Mark Pride Mangwende on board.

Prosecutor Caroline Mutimusakwa said the accused person should be handed a sentence that would deter would-be road offenders.