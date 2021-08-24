Football legend Shaya dies aged 77

Online Reporter

Zimbabwe and Dynamos football legend George ‘ Mastermind’ Shaya dies, aged 77.

He was Soccer Star of the year in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977.

My deepest condolences to the Shaya family and the entire football fraternity on the untimely passing on of the legend George Shaya. We have been robbed as a nation and we cherish the legacy and the memories that he leaves behind. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/OcNcbhGZYI — Dep Minister Machakaire (@HonMachakaire) August 24, 2021

He has been ill for some time and in 2019 he had his leg amputated in 2019 due to a medical condition.

George Shaya, a legend is no more mhsrip pic.twitter.com/sBDNurrTEW — petros (@PeterRumema) August 24, 2021

The five time Soccer Star of the year was taken to a medical centre in Highfields after his condition had deteriorated around mid-night and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A legend has gone. George ' Mastermind' Shaya has died, at the age of 77. Shaya was Soccer Star of the year in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977. He was the Dynamos Chairman when we reached the Champions League final in 1998. pic.twitter.com/7doet3cGpy — Dynamos Football Club (@OfficialDynamos) August 24, 2021

Shaya is survived by his wife, son Stanley based in South Africa and one grandchild.