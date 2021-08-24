HomeBreaking newsFootball legend Shaya dies aged 77
Breaking newsSliderSport

Football legend Shaya dies aged 77

By Newsday

-

7

Online Reporter
Zimbabwe and Dynamos football legend George ‘ Mastermind’ Shaya dies, aged 77.

He was Soccer Star of the year in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976, 1977.

He has been ill for some time and in 2019 he had his leg amputated in 2019 due to a medical condition.

The five time Soccer Star of the year was taken to a medical centre in Highfields after his condition had deteriorated around mid-night and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Shaya is survived by his wife, son Stanley based in South Africa and one grandchild.

Previous articleArts council confirms Nama awards submissions
Next articleTalentboi gears up to launch debut album

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.