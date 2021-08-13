Firm donates to Mpilo fire victims

BY NIZBERT MOYO

MPILO Central Hospital staff in Bulawayp received a donation of 20 beds worth $500 000 from local furniture manufacturer, Teecherz Home and Office, following a fire incident which destroyed doctors’ living quarters in May.

Several doctors, pharmacists, radiographers, physiotherapists and other healthMPILO Central Hospital personnel at the health institution lost household property to the inferno, believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Government and several companies continue to chip in with donations.

Speaking at yesterday’s handover ceremony, Teecherz Home and Office managing director Lameck Veriwa said: “I am pleased to report that Teecherz Home and Office in collaboration with its partners KDV Bedding and Restapedic Bedding will be handing over 20 beds to Mpilo Hospital today.

“These beds are a response to the sad news we received concerning the fire incident which occurred on May 26.

“We take special recognition that the hospital and most of the staff are our dedicated clients.’’

He added: “We take pride in being part of this great community, we have 25 more branches around the country.’’ Mpilo Hospital acting clinical director Francis Chiwora said the donation will go a long way in helping the affected medical personel to recover from the inferno.

“It was going to be difficult to handle this kind of loss using our own pockets alone, we thank you for assisting,’’ Chiwora said.

