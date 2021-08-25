Ex-Caps star moves to Zambia

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Former Caps United and Triangle defender Praise Tonha has moved clubs in Zambia after joining league returnees Kansanshi Dynamos from Buildcon.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Solwezi-based side and is hoping for a change of fortunes after spending a frustrating year at Buildcon.

The former Young Warriors utility player is one of the many Zimbabwean players who made the great trek to the ambitious club only to find out that it is not all rosy.

He becomes the latest player to leave after Devon Chafa and Nqobizitha Masuku, who have since retraced their roots.

But unlike his peers who returned to Zimbabwe where football has since been put on hold because of COVID-19, Tonha has opted to join the Kansanshi Dynamos, who are recruiting for the oncoming season set to start next month.

They are returning to the top-flight after they were relegated during the 2019/20 season.

“I am excited to be at Kansanshi Dynamos for the next two seasons. The club has ambitions, which I hope to fulfil and become an important part of this family,” Tonha said.

Kansanshi Dynamos were promoted into the Zambian Super League at the end of 2020/21 season following an excellent campaign in the first division.

The former Triangle man will be under the mentorship of former FC Platinum gaffer Tennant Chilumba who was appointment to the helm towards the conclusion of the last campaign.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe