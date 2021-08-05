ED launches his first-ever biography

By Silence Mugadzaweta

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this morning launched his first ever biography ‘A Life of Sacrifice’ – chronicling his life as a freedom fighter, struggle and sacrifices before and in post-independence Zimbabwe. The biography, which is the first of its kind, and traces Mnangagwa’s life as a freedom fighter until he assumed the country’s Presidency.

H.E. President @edmnangagwa launched a book, a biography, titled “A Life of Sacrifice: ED Mnangagwa” authored by Mr. Eddie Cross. Over 40 000 copies were bought by companies & individuals. It will be distributed through @InfoMinZW. Glean into it & learn more about your president — Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) August 5, 2021

The book written by former MDC Alliance Bulawayo MP, economist and businessman Eddie Cross sold over 50 380 copies @US$15 immediately after the virtual launch spread over three venues in Harare.

A LIFE OF SACRIFICE is the first ever biography of the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Hlupeko Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Remarkably detailed, it traces the tumultuous life of a freedom fighter who escapes the noose by a whisker, to suffer a ten-year imprisonment in pic.twitter.com/JSEYfNH77o — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) August 5, 2021

‘A Life Of Sacrifice’ is the first ever biography of the President, and according to his spokesman George Charamba is “remarkably” detailed and traces his tumultuous life during the liberation struggle when he escaped the noose by a whisker, to suffer a 10-year imprisonment in colonial Rhodesia. Mnangagwa rejoined other freedom fighters in Mozambique until in 1980 when he was involved in the reintegration of colonial and freedom fighters to establish one army.

Cross gave a front seat experience on the life of Mnangagwa as the protagonist.



During the launch, President Mnangagwa was joined on the podium by First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, representative of the publishers, Ms Rachel Jambaya and Mr Eddie Cross, who authored the book. — Derick Tsimba (@DerickTsimba) August 5, 2021

“A key detail to emerge from the launch is that Eddie Cross was a chaplain at the time President Mnangagwa was a D-Class prisoner. Cross disclosed that the then guerrilla leader was not even allowed to attend church service,” presidential spokesperson George Charamba observed.

BOOK LAUNCH : #ALifeOfSacrifice

"I am Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. My maternal side links me to the Rozvi Dynasty. My late father Mafidhi was son of Kushanduka, who was one of the grandsons of Chief Mapanzure. Chief Mapanzure was the son of Chief Chivi of Shumba Murambwi totem pic.twitter.com/wT8KcBU28V — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) August 5, 2021

‘A Life Of Sacrifice’ contains historical artefacts that archives Mnangagwa’s life.

BOOK LAUNCH :

50 380 copies of President @edmnangagwa book, "A Life of Sacrifice : Biography Emmerson Mnangagwa" were sold today.#ALifeOfSacrifice pic.twitter.com/9Gx1p6G3Pt — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) August 5, 2021

Rachel Jambaya who published the book noted: “It has been a gift and honour being part of this project which will forever lie in the tremendous history of Zimbabwe. A man who embodies huge contribution to the development of Zimbabwe and his journey through the most defining moments. A must have book.”

President Mnangagwa launched a book on his life, titled "A Life of Sacrifice : Biography Emmerson Mnangagwa", at State House today. The book was authored by Hon Eddie Cross. @MoPSEZim must consider taking it on board. ED #1 @ProfJNMoyo @ParliamentZim @JobSikhala1 pic.twitter.com/OQOMnPzzGX — Gugu Brown (@brown_gugu) August 5, 2021

50 380 copies of President @edmnangagwa book, "A Life of Sacrifice : Biography Emmerson Mnangagwa" were sold today👏#ALifeOfSacrifice pic.twitter.com/gZtlG8teZj — Berry Makhaya (@bambi_bambii200) August 5, 2021

Cross said the book honoured Mnangagwa’s role in the liberation of the country.

“It was one of the great privileges in my life. I realised that you are a supreme debater. I know what it is like to be a prisoner. Today, we acknowledge your role for what you have been doing and are doing for the nation Zimbabwe,” he said.