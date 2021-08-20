‘ED committed to close Gukurahundi issue’

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is “committed” to bringing closure to the Gukurahundi issue, the Justice ministry said yesterday as the Zanu PF leader meets traditional leaders in Matabeleland region today to discuss the emotive matter.

This is not the first time Mnangagwa is meeting traditional leaders in Bulawayo over Gukurahundi and a number of issues affecting southern Zimbabwe.

He first met chiefs in 2019 and followed up with other engagements with civic society organisations.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo yesterday, secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabiza said the engagements were clear testimony of Mnangagwa’s commitment to addressing regional concerns.

“…the President will receive recommendations on how to deal with issues related to Gukurahundi. The national council of chiefs has in the past two weeks been engaged in intensive stakeholder consultations with various groups from Matabeleland,” Mabiza said.

“The meeting is a demonstration of His Excellency’s commitment to find a lasting solution to matters affecting the region and, in particular Gukurahundi.”

Local Government, Justice and Home Affairs ministers July Moyo, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Kazembe Kazembe respectively will attend the meeting, she added.

Despite initiating debate on the Gukurahundi massacres in 2019, there has been little movement towards finding a lasting solution to the sensitive issue.

Mnangagwa was State Security minister at the time of the massacres when government deployed a North Korean-trained force to crack against alleged dissent to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s rule in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces. Over 20 000 people were killed, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace. Ironically, Mnangagwa hails from the Midlands province.