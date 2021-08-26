DR Congo opposition calls for mass protests

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called for mass demonstrations next month to demand for a consensus in electoral laws.

The opposition has challenged the law governing the National Independent Electoral Commission (Ceni) and warned against any attempts to delay the 2023 polls.

President Felix Tshisekedi is accused of blocking the electoral process while the heads of religious denominations are struggling to find a consensus on the name of the personality who should lead Ceni.

The opposition’s Lamuka coalition duo of Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito is calling for protest demonstrations on 15 September across the country. – BBC