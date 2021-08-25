Dose set to end decade-long sabbatical

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NORTON-BASED Afro-pop singer Fadzai “Dose” Mushakwe has decided to end a 10-year sabbatical in the showbiz with the release of his forthcoming album Survive and Provide set for October.

Dose has released two singles Hustler and Daisy as appetisers ahead of the main meal.

The single Hustler features Sly and takes a dive into the world of an unemployed man, who is a father and husband who hustles to earn a livingon a daily basis.

He said the hustler did all he could under difficult conditions in a bid to feed his family. On the song Daisy he features ITon. The track is a fusion of music vibes that flow on an Afro-pop-dancehall instrumental with hard-knocking hip-hop verses that sound fairly new to the local music scene.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Dose, who fronts The 24/7 Music Family band said life engagements had forced him to temporarily shelve the microphone.

“I am happy to make a return after such a long time. Such is life, a lot happens and I am happy to make my return with more surprises this October,” he said.

“Our latest tracks Hustler and Daisy are now gaining grip on some of the local radio stations. The song Daisy is also on rotation on some radio stations in South Africa and Zambia.”

Dose said he was working hard to take his music to an international level.

“The album Survive and Provide is mostly a social commentary production about the day-to-day survival of Zimbabweans, especially the marginalised ghetto people. They have to brace it all to make sure they put food on the table and provide basic needs for the family despite a harsh economic environment,” he said.

“The video for the song Hustler was shot partly in Cape Town, Pretoria and Harare. It will be released on the same day (October 8) with our album.”

Dose said he drew inspiration from Jamaican heavyweights like Bounty Killer and his American hero Tupac Shakur while locally he was inspired by the late Fortune Mparutsa.

“Music has always been my greatest passion since childhood. I started my musical career as a DJ for Deathvalley Sound System in 1997 before recording my first track as a dancehall artiste with the MOVIP studios in 2000,” he said. “I have worked with many music producers and production houses such as Dj Tamuka, Mac D, Oskid, Dr Dread and Logmith at the MOVIP studios and among others over the years.”