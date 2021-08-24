Diana reaches out to untapped African talent

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

CANADA-BASED Zimbabwean model and fashionista Diana “That Girl Diana” Mupereri has established a promotional firm, Justbe, in a bid to raise the profile of untapped talent across the continent.

The former Miss North York World 2020 told NewsDay Life & Style that she set up the firm with a desire to assist African artistes having realised that most of them were talented, but lacked financial support.

“Through Justbe, we will support diversity and creativity in the arts industry. Artistes in Zimbabwe are very creative and talented, but those willing to help mostly take advantage of the artistes, especially the big fish,” she said.

“Justbe, established by a young woman still in school (a communications student at York University in Toronto) has so far collaborated with artistes like Poptain and David Machaka. I recently sponsored Poptain on his show dubbed Poptain Road to London.”

Mupereri, who also runs Velvety Villa, a clothing line, said through Justbe she would do lot for the arts and culture industry.

“After partnering with Poptain I got more exposure on the Zimbabwean and South African sides which is very important for my brand because when people submit work to a magazine, they look at content, interaction and following,” she said.

Apart from modelling and fashion, Mupereri said she had shifted focus towards growing her brand, getting involved in acting, music, writing and photography.

Having featured in more than 15 global magazines, Mupereri said for now she had set her sights on marketing her brand in Africa.

Her love and passion for the arts started when she was acting in dramas and participating in public speaking events at Murabwi Primary School in Masvingo and later at Daramombe High School in Chivhu between 2010 and 2016.