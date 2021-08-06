Darikwa scores big at Wigan Athletic

By Terry Madyauta

Pacey Warriors full-back Tendayi Darikwa has been bestowed with the EFL League One side Wigan Athletic captaincy ahead of the upcoming season, only six months into his stay at the club.

The former Burnley defender joined the club in January when he was released by Nottingham Forest having been deemed excess baggage.

But he has made vast improvements at his new home and his command, diligence in defending has earned him a coveted club leadership role, where he will be deputised by Max Power and Jamie Jones.

Wigan Athletic confirmed Darikwa’s appointment via their website.

“We can confirm that Tendayi Darikwa is the Wigan Athletic captain for the 2021/22 season, with Max Power and Jamie Jones forming the Club’s leadership team as vice-captain and Club Captain,” the club said.

Coach Leam Richardson who previously worked with Darikwa at Chesterfield retained his faith in the player and is confident the 30-year-old’s wealth of experience will help lead them to greater heights in the coming season.

“We will have Tendayi Darikwa as Captain, and Max Power as vice-captain. I have got that relationship with them from the past, and I feel they have the qualities to take it on,” he said.

Added Richardson, “They can be that go-to between the management group and the playing squad, and they can solve any issues or problems.”

“They are very experienced lads, and they have got the compassion from most of the lads.”