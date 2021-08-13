Covid cases close Nigeria High Commission in London

The Nigeria High commission in London has been closed after two officials tested positive for Covid-19.

The 10-day closure is likely to affect the mission’s services.

One of the diplomats tested positive during screening at the entrance to the UK’s Home Office – where they were due to attend a meeting, a statement from the high commission said.

As a result, all members of the Nigerian diplomatic mission were tested.

During the testing exercise, another official was found to have contracted the virus.

Those who have had contact with them have now gone into mandatory isolation for 10 days.

Officials say the closure of the embassy is in line with Covid-19 protocols and the need to respect the UK’s rules.

The services that will be affected include visa processing and the issuance of passports. – BBC