Couple commits suicide over infidelity

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A COUPLE from Mutoko committed suicide following a misunderstanding over infidelity.

Peter Mahwamba (50) of Mukumbura village under Chief Chimoyo, hanged himself in his bedroom after villagers discovered the body of his wife Nyasha Chinake (44) hanging from a tree near their homestead following a fight over an extramarital affair.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

“I confirm that a couple committed suicide in Mutoko following a marital dispute. As police, we urge people to engage a third party when settling disputes to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” Chazovachii said.

It is alleged that on August 15, at around 4pm, Chinake was at home with her husband when Mahwamba accused her of having an extramarital affair with his cousin.

It is reported that a misunderstanding arose which prompted Chinake to storm out of the house. She disappeared for hours.

Mahwamba sought assistance from neighbours to search for her before she was found hanging from a tree in the bush near their homestead.

Upon hearing of the death of his wife, Mahwamba hanged himself in his bedroom. His body was discovered later by other villagers.

Post-mortem was waived by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

