Cleric Thondhlana to launch second album

BY BLESSING MANDABVA

A REVEREND with the United Church of Christ of Zimbabwe (UCCZ) Fredrick Thondhlana will virtually launch his second album titled Covered on Saturday.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Thondhlana said the seven-track album’s title was derived from the biblical perspective of Christians being covered by the blood of Jesus.

“The album Covered is all about appreciating the hand of God in my life. We have gone through a lot in life, but God has protected and guided us,” he said.

“I am, therefore, the biblical Barnabas, the son of encouragement, who came out stronger after facing life threatening challenges. People need to believe and dwell in the Almighty.”

In line with COVID-19 prevention protocols, the launch on Saturday will be held from 6pm to 9pm on social media platforms Youtube and Facebook and WhatsApp will feature performances from guest artists Munyaradzi Munodawafa and Marimba Edenga Vabvuwi.

Thondhlana said the album had taken longer than expected to finalise, having started the project in 2018.

“I am very happy to finally complete this project which I believe it will be therapy to many, who need solace and spiritual uplifting,” he said.

“The seven songs on this album are collaborations with different musicians, up-and-coming and as well as established. I have featured, Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Tryson Chimbetu, (dendera singer) Patience Muchayi, Tatenda Pinjisi, (sungura singer) Masimba Edenga Gospel singers and Juliet Sithole.”

Thondhlana launched his music career in 2001 with a group called Anointed Voices where they went on to recorded two albums.

“I give credit to Dangamvura United Church of Christ of Zimbabwe which nurtured us and produced a boys group called Accapella Vibes,” he said.

The album is a fusion of Ndau, a local language.

Songs on the album are Kutenda, Purutanyi Purutanyi, Zvakaita Sekurota, Mbiri Yekudenga, Ndirangarireiwo, Mwari Ndatarisana Nemwi, and Toenda Kuri Mwari.

