Chipinge DJ launches fashion label

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

CHIPINGE-BASED wheelspinner Blessing “Mr Blue” Dhlakama has launched his fashion label, spreading wings from the turntables

The wheelspinner said his clothing label, Mr Blue, would be for female and male apparel.

“I was inspired by Mr VicTaks. I used to follow his VicTaks Wear.

“I design T-shirts and caps from the money I got through radio repairs,” he said.

“I hope my label will grow from national, regional to international.”

Born in Chipinge, Mr Blue said he learnt the art during his sojourn in South Africa.

“I have been in the entertainment industry for several years. It was my stint in South Africa that allowed me to discover my interest in entertainment as I worked with some of the best DJs and musicians,” he said. “I came back from South Africa in May 2018 and became popular as Mr Blue in Chipinge and other areas.”

Mr Blue said he nurtured young and up-and-coming musicians.

“I have worked with the likes of Panasheigh Gwitirwa, Choppy TDH, Tammy Drop, Ras Kwivas and Senior Modho, Chenzoman, LIoyd Roll, Stanza, King Molesa and Young T who is a fellow producer in the Seshego residents of Polokwane,” he said.

“I have created a YouTube channel, Blessing Dhlakama Mr Blue Online, where people can find mixtapes, videos and songs from local, regional and international artistes. I will keep on working until I get recognition.”

