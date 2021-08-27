Chewing the cud

Erasmus Makarimayi

BELIEVERS face natural challenges, setbacks and disappointments as long as our members or bodies are still in this natural or earthly realm. While it’s a spiritual reality that we’re seated with Christ on the right hand of Majesty, our physical being is on assignment and mission here on earth.

Before we put on immortality, our physical bodies get attacked by sickness, disease and various afflictions. However our comfort is that we have the right and power to resist and quell such satanic and demonic machinations and encroachments. While within the struggle, Bible knowledge anchors us and divine knowledge stabilises us.

We aware that the Word of God as written and rightly interpreted in the text of Scripture cannot be violated by natural laws. Operating from the revelation of Scriptures in supernatural realm may sound or appear foolish and irrational but we’re assured that therein lies the wisdom of God. When situations and circumstances of life push us to the corner or edge, we don’t throw in the towel or like Job’s wife would advise, curse God and die. We esteem everything else may collapse or disappear but the Word of God abides forever.

What’s permanent is the Word of God. Jesus says in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” The Word preexisted existence. John, writing from a vantage point of revelation writes in John 1:1-3, “[1] In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. [2] The same was in the beginning with God. [3] All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” The Word that brought creation into existence cannot be ruled by His creation. Everything melts in obeisance to the Supremacy of the power of the Word of God.

As we study the Bible, we know that the Word is Jesus Christ. It’s within the power of the Creator to design and fashion according to His liking. The created cannot challenge and win; ask the devil. Selah. Apostle Paul clarifies this to us in Romans 9:20-21, “[20] Nay but, O man, who art thou that repliest against God? Shall the thing formed say to him that formed it, Why hast thou made me thus? [21] Hath not the potter power over the clay, of the same lump to make one vessel unto honour, and another unto dishonour?” The potter decides how the lump should come out in the desired pottery.

We living in the last of the last days and face many afflictions and persecution as believers. While the devil has heightened his operations, the Word of God remains unshaken. It’s our comfort and boldness. We sift everything through the text of Scripture and remain more than conquerors through Christ who loved and loves us. In sickness and disease, wisdom teaches in Proverbs 4:20-22, New English Translation,“[20] My child, pay attention to my words; listen attentively to my sayings. [21] Do not let them depart from your sight, guard them within your heart; [22] for they are life to those who find them and healing to one’s entire body.” We don’t deny scientific intervention to bodily ailments, we simply know Higher Source.

Beloved reader, don’t be distracted by situations and circumstances; they’re of little use to your spiritual being. Read, study and meditate on the Word. No matter how venomous your issues are, they collapse at a Word filled believer. We adhere and hold on to the Word. While we may appear overwhelmed, inside we’re secure and eternally so. We’re unwaveringly looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of faith.

While we behold Him, no storm will or can sweep us away. Numbers 21:9, Amplified, teaches, “And Moses made a serpent of bronze and put it on a pole, and if a serpent had bitten any man, when he looked to the serpent of bronze [attentively, expectantly, with a steady and absorbing gaze], he lived.” The snake bites were powerless. That’s our portion and inheritance and believers authority.

Focus on the Word, pay no attention to the environment and natural issues. Stay focused on your place in God the Father. The natural will bow its knees at the supernatural. Your confession lines you up, gives you your place and establishes your position. Keep saying the Word no matter how many satanic bites you get; they count nothing against your standing in Christ. You’re lining up with truth and spiritual reality. Ignore demonic distraction.

You’re growing as a Word based believer; don’t worry about the behind the scenes dynamics, God is in charge. While the eyes may not immediately see it, your inner being is comprehending it. Apostle Paul teaches, 2 Corinthians 3:18, New King James, “But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as by the Spirit of the Lord.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.