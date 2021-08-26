Caf asks UK to exempt quarantine for African players

The body governing African football has appealed to the British government to grant exemptions to Premier League players to allow them to fly to their home countries next week to compete in World Cup qualifiers.

English Premier League clubs are refusing to release players to countries on the coronavirus “red list” because of the lengthy quarantine they’d face on return.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) argues that similar exemptions were granted to enable the attendance of delegations and officials at the recent European championship. – BBC