Elias Mpedi Magosi
Botswana President’s secretary is new SADC executive secretary

By Silence Mugadzaweta
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s permanent secretary Elias Mpedi Magosi has been elected Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary.

Magosi is also the head of the Public Service and Cabinet Secretary in Botswana.

Magosi, the Permanent Secretary to the Botswana President, replaced Tanzania’s Stergomena Lawrence Tax, whose term came to an end after serving her mandatory two terms. Tax has served as SADC head of the secretariat since 2013.

The Botswana government in a statement tonight, said Magosi has vast knowledge in SADC operations and his experience makes him the best candidate having served as the director of Human Resources and Administration at the Secretariat between March 2017 and April 2018.

“SADC Summit has today endorsed the appointment of Elias Mpedi Magosi as the new Executive Secretary. He has a wealth of experience and requisite leadership competencies gained in executive management in both the public and private sectors, as well as within international organisations,” the statement read.

Said the Botswana government: “Mr. Magosi possesses comprehensive understanding and knowledge about the workings of SADC, having served as the Director of Human Resources and Administration at the SADC Secretariat, from March 2017 to April 2018.”

Magosi holds a Master of Organisational Development Degree from the Bowling Green State University in the United States of America, a Graduate Diploma in Management Services from the University of Bolton in the United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Botswana.

