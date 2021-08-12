Botswana awards houses to Olympic team

Botswana has awarded each member of the country’s relay team in the Olympics Games with a two-bedroom house.

The team won a bronze medal at the just-concluded Games – the only medal won by Botswana in this year’s competition.

It is their second medal ever in the history of Olympics, having won a silver in the London 2012 games.

This year’s win was for the Men’s 4 × 400 metres relay and the country was represented by Isaac Makwala, Bayapo Ndori, Zibane Ngozi and Baboloki Thebe.

Two other members of the relay team, Leungo Scotch and Anthony Pasela, will also be awarded with the houses.

Each member of the team was to be gifted 50,000 Botswana pula ($4,400: £3.200) for the bronze medal and 2,000 pula for setting a new Africa record.

Sports Minister Tumiso Rakgare during his welcoming ceremony speech said the two-bedroom house was “even more valuable” than the cash reward. – BBC