Bosso vice-captain Masuku quits

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS player exodus continues after vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku quit the Bulawayo giants over the club’s failure to pay his salary.

Masuku becomes the second player to leave Highlanders after captain and veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda also quit two weeks ago.

More players are expected to follow suit as the broke club struggles to raise funds for player welfare.

Masuku wrote to the club on Tuesday stating his position but says he is yet to get a response.

More to follow….