‘Beitbridge accounts for 89% of returnees per week’

BY SILAS NKALA

BEITBRIDGE Border Post has accounted for 89% of cross-border travellers, mostly returnees from South Africa, recording an average 6 311 movements between August 3 and 9.

This was revealed in the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)’s weekly report.

The report stated that, so far, the country has accounted for 303 619 returnees through Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree border posts since the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

“During the week of 3 to 9 August 2021, 6 311 movements were observed at four points of entry in Zimbabwe, representing a daily average of 902 movements.

“This is an increase of 22% in comparison to the 737 daily average movements observed last week. Of these 6 311 movements, 89% were observed at Beitbridge, 9% at Plumtree, 1% at Forbes and 1% at Chirundu,” reads the report.

“The top five destination districts for the migrants this week are Harare (50%), Bulawayo (19%), Chipinge (8%), Mutare with 8% and Kadoma with 6% of the week’s entries each. The cumulative number of entries saw an increase of 2%.”

The report stated that the IOM and its partners were working to support Zimbabwe in

strengthening core capacities for public health measures at points of entry (PoEs) and to provide critical services to returning migrants.

“As of August 9, 2021, Zimbabwe recorded 116 853 cases of COVID-19 and 3 919 deaths. Between the 3 and 9 August, 6 311 entries were received through the four key PoEs (Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree). This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 303, 619,” the report read.

“Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been put in place by the government of Zimbabwe and to date, 1 912 592 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.”