Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

But WhatsApp’s Mr Cathcart says the system “could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control. Countries where iPhones are sold will have different definitions on what is acceptable”.

He argues that WhatsApp’s system to tackle child sexual abuse material has reported more than 400,000 cases to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children without breaking encryption.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, has also criticised the move, labelling it “a fully-built system just waiting for external pressure to make the slightest change”.

But some politicians have welcomed Apple’s development.

Sajid Javid, UK Health Secretary, said it was time for others, especially Facebook, to follow suit.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal also praised Apple’s move, calling it a “welcome, innovative and bold step”.

“This shows that we can protect children and our fundamental privacy rights,” he added. – BBC