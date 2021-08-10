Another Zim fighter eyes EFC glory

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Sylvester Chipfumbu’s recent success in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) bantamweight category might have opened the pathway for more Zimbabweans to join the combat sport, with Nicholas Hwende set to become the latest pugilist to enter the octagon ring.

Hwende will on Saturday faces Themba Mkhize in what will be his first professional fight in the EFC, having been fighting in South Africa’s Amateur Championships.

He is bubbling with confidence that he will be following in Chipfumbu’s footsteps.

The Gokwe-born rangy fighter says he draws inspiration from Chipfumbu and veteran EFC fighter Thomas Gorimbo, who he has been training with in the build-up to his maiden fight.

What has glued the trio together is the fact that they hail from the Midlands province, with Chipfumbu and Gorimbo born and bred in Gweru, while Hwende comes from rural Gokwe.

“I really can’t wait, I am very ready to try my luck because this is the defining moment which I have patiently waited for,” he said.

“It has been tough surviving away from home looking at the kinds of jobs that I have been taking.

“However, I feel it deep inside me that EFC might be my breakthrough. I am just carrying on from where I left back home where I was into kickboxing, so I resolved that I will get where I want to be.”

Hwende added: “Chipfumbu has been an inspiration, he continues to push me to train hard.

“We share the same ambitions and it has been amazing working with him.

“As for Saturday’s fight, I believe this will be the beginning of my success story.”

The bullish 25-year-old thinks his opponent, Mkhize will be no match for his explosive fighting technique.

“I am raising my hand to be counted and emulate my compatriots who have already won world titles.

“I have very big ambitions in this sport and I am seeing myself past the Themba Mkhize hurdle,” he said.

