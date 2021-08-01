AMH scribes dominate agric media awards

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) journalists last week dominated the Zimbabwe Agriculture Media Awards (Zama) after scooping five gongs.

AMH are the publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent, Southern Eye, Weekly Digest and run an online radio and TV station, Heart & Soul.

NewsDay business reporter Fidelity Mhlanga scooped three awards for best reporter in the cotton sector, best wheat and cereal sector reporter, and overall agriculture best reporter awards.

Another NewsDay business reporter, Mthandazo Nyoni won the sustainable agriculture and climate change best reporter award.

Kennedy Nyavaya of The Standard scooped the best poultry sector reporter award.

Addressing the virtual awards ceremony, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the country had good yields during the 2020 agricultural season due to government initiatives such as the Pfumvudza/Intwasa, and the Presidential inputs programme.

“In the process of that success, we have created a narrative that has restored our status as the bread basket of southern Africa. The story of a successful season needs to be followed from the planning, input logistics, planting, weeding, harvesting and marketing stages,” she said.

Lands deputy minister Douglas Karoro said this year’s bumper harvest produced about 2,8 million metric tonnes of maize and 360 000 metric tonnes of traditional grains.

“Despite the adverse effect of COVID-19 on some sectors of the economy, agriculture has been the bright spark that has driven economic performance alongside mining,” he said.

Karoro said the media was pivotal in providing information on good agricultural practices.

Follow Harriet on Twitter @harrietchikand1