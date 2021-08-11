All set ahead of Thursday’s Zambia polls

Zambia’s electoral commission has said all systems are in place to ensure free, transparent and fair polls on Thursday.

This follows allegations by opposition parties that the commission hasn’t followed procedures to subject the voters roll to an independent audit.

The chairperson of the commission Patrick Nshindano said the electoral body would not manoeuvre election results and that Zambians would know who their next president would be 72 hours after the closure of polling stations.

Concerns over the fairness of the elections have been raised by observers and opposition parties who claim they have been prevented from campaigning.

Thousands of police officers and unarmed troops will be on the streets on election day to monitor voting sites.

The vote is expected to be a close contest between the incumbent President Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema from the United Party for National Development.

Fourteen other candidates are also vying for the top post. -BBC