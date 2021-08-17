Afghanistan has broken shackles of slavery, Imran Khan says as Taliban captures Kabul

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday said Afghani people had “broken the shackles of slavery” while describing the Taliban’s seizure of power in the war-torn nation.

He made the comment while launching the Single National Curriculum at a ceremony in Islamabad.

He referred to the Afghanistan situation while referring about how cultural imposition is tantamount to ‘mental slavery’.

The PM criticised the two parallel systems of education in the country, saying the existence of “English medium” schools had led to the adoption of “someone else’s culture” in Pakistan, reports Dawn News.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is witnessing chaos and troubles as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and took control over the country on Sunday, leaving people across the globe shocked.

The Taliban insurgents also took control over the presidential palace, hours after the country’s president Ashraf Ghani fled the nation.

Meanwhile, videos are flooding the social media where people could be seen desperately attempting to flee from the country.

Scenes of desperation were witnessed at Kabul airport on Monday as hundreds of people, who are desperate to leave Afghanistan, clung on to a moving US Air Force C-17 aircraft on the tarmac.

A video later showed something falling off from the plane after it took to the skies.

Videos uploaded on social media showed hundreds of Afghan people running along with the C-17 on the tarmac as it began slowly wheeling to take off. Some people were seen clinging on to a small ledge near the landing gear. – justearthnews.com