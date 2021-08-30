Actor Ed Asner of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ fame dies at age 91

Ed Asner, who played a gruff newsman for laughs in the classic TV series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died on Sunday at age 91.

His family confirmed his death on the actor’s Twitter feed, writing, “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner was integral to the success of the sitcom “Mary Tyler Moore,” which ran on CBS from 1970 to 1977.

Moore starred as Mary Richards, an associate producer for a local TV news operation in Minneapolis. The short, barrel-shaped Asner played her brusque and irascible boss, Lou Grant.

The series ran for seven years. Asner won three Emmys for his work on the show.

After the show ended, Asner brought his Lou Grant character to a series of his own. The new show, “Lou Grant,” was a drama.

The series ran from 1977 to 1982 and won Asner two more Emmys.

In 2009 Asner lent his voice to the acclaimed animated film, “Up.”

He remained a busy actor into his 90s with appearances in such series as “Dead to Me” and “Cobra Kai.”

Asner also was instrumental in the 2017 creation of the Ed Asner Family Center, founded by his son and his daughter-in-law, to help children with special needs and their families. -SABC