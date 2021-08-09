9 700 develop mental problems following house demolitions: IOM

BY SILAS NKALA

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has assisted over 9 700 people with psychological support and legal representation after they developed mental problems following the demolition of their homes.

IMO was working in partnership with the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association and the Partnership for Development Institute (PDI).

This is revealed in the latest IOM monthly report which notes that the organisations recently scaled up their coordinated protection, promotion, and enforcement of human rights.

“IOM and its partners assisted 9,752 individuals with emergency and life-saving assistance in the form of mental health and psychosocial support, legal representation and advocacy and appeal which was complemented with human rights awareness training,” reads the report in part.

“IOM partner, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association, visited the Kwekwe prisons, Redcliff Municipality, Kwekwe Urban Council, Nyameni Clinic and Marondera Children’s home to support their COVID-19 response initiatives.”

The report states that the ZimRights conducted a monitoring visit to Melfort, Goromonzi district following an alert of home demolitions in the area.

“The immediate humanitarian needs noted include emergency shelter, psychosocial support, and food,” part of the report read.

Several residents lost their properties when government embarked on demolition of properties in Kwekwe, Marondera and Goromonzi between June and July this year.