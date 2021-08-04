4 die in Filabusi road accident

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

Four people died while two others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a pothole and rolled three times near Filabusi in Matabeleland South province on Monday.

The accident took place along Mbalabala-Masvingo Road near Filabusi in Insiza district.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident yesterday. She said the victims were traders coming from Bulawayo to sell their vegetable produce. The driver lost control of the Toyota Liteace van after hitting a pothole.

“We recorded an accident yesterday (Monday) where four people died and two were severely injured and were rushed to hospital,” she said.

“The car hit a pothole and rolled three times.”

The two survivors were rushed to Filabusi District Hospital.

Mangena could not release the names of the deceased because their next of kin had not been advised.

A few months ago, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the government had set aside $33,6 billion for the second phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

This was after the government in February declared the country’s road network a state of disaster as most of them had become untrafficable following heavy rains which caused extensive damage to the roads.

However, most of the roads, especially in the cities and highways are still in a sorry state and need urgent attention.

