2 women nabbed over meth

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO Harare women and a man yesterday appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing charges of contravening sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act after they were allegedly found in possession of with crystal methamphetamine drugs worth $1,7 million.

Kudakwashe Charles Mapara (25), Gertrude Glenara (21) and Natasha Gamuchirai Chari (23) were remanded to Monday for bail ruling.

The trio was charged with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs as defined in section 156(1)(c) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 as read with section 14(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act Chapter 15:02.

Allegations are that on August 24 this year, at around 1930hrs, detectives from CID Drugs, Harare, received information that the accused persons were travelling in a silver Honda Fit delivering dangerous drugs in the city. The detectives ambushed them on Kaguvi Street, Harare.

Glenara was driving the Honda Fit with Chari on the passenger seat when they fled, only to be blocked by the police at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Rekai Tangwena Street.

A search on the vehicle resulted in the recovery of four sachets of crystal methamphetamine from underneath the car’s lever cover, leading to the arrest of the duo, who later implicated Mapara. Detectives searched Mapara’s house and recovered two sachets of the crystal methamphetamine drug and 108g of dagga. The recovered crystal methamphetamine drugs have a value of $177 905 while dagga was worth $9 000.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1