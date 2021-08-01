11 eye Mutare town clerk post

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE race for the Mutare City Council town clerk’s post has intensified with 11 candidates having applied.

The post fell vacant after town clerk Joshua Maligwa succumbed to COVID-19 early this year.

Mayor Blessing Tandi yesterday told NewsDay that more candidates were expected to apply for the post.

“People are responding well. So far, we have 11 that are registered in our database within a short period. We set tough conditions for the job, such as a requirement that the candidates must have 10 years’ experience. A majority of people applying do not possess this,” Tandi said.

“The town clerk’s post is a critical position; that is why we need the best candidate.”

He said the deadline for applications was August 4 and the interviews were likely to be held in September or October due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Top contenders for the post include acting town clerk Antony Mutara, former human resources manager Aaron Chemvura, housing director Emma Mantiziba, former town clerk Obert Muzawazi and another council employee Christian Sithole.

