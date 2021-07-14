Zupco reviews fares downwards

By Newsday
- July 14, 2021

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

GOVERNMENT has slashed fares of the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) buses following public outcry over a 100% hike effected earlier this month.

Under the new fare structure, passengers will now pay $40 for trips less than 20 kilometres for Zupco buses, over 33% reduction from the previous $ 60. Commuters will pay $60 for kombis which had been pegged at $80.

Commuters will also pay $80 for trip between 31-40 kilometres.

 Zupco said it had reduced the prices to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and eliminate illegal transport operators in compliance with the level 4 lockdown measures.

Commuters had been increasingly shunning the Zupco buses charging higher fees in preference of cheaper pirate taxis.

 The parastatal said it would liaise with security officers to enforce strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols which include social distancing sanitising and proper wearing of masks.

“All intercity buses will be redeployed to urban operations to increase carrying capacity and efficiency,” Zupco said. “(During) off peak hours we encourage other commuters visiting the central business district for any other business other than employment to travel between 8:30am and 3:30 pm. This will avoid congestion and overcrowding at our bus terminal during peak hours. We encourage our passengers to use designated bus stops.”

Zupco said it would use unspecified technological systems to monitor bus requirements.

The Zimbabwe Peace project (ZPP), in its June report on COVID-19 accountability tracker, noted that there was inequivalent ratio of commuters to available Zupco buses which was impacting negatively on citizens’ freedoms of movement.

“There is an urgent need to take delivery of the much talked about buses to curb transport problems There is a need for competition in the transport sector in order to ensure competitive fares. “The government should allow private players into the market so that there is competitive service,” ZPP said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said there was need for strict enforcement on inter-city travel ban and warned that offenders would have their operating licenses withdrawn or ordered to pay fines.

