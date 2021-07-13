Zuma Unrest: Death toll rises amid stampedes – at least 45 killed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng

The death toll of the violent unrest gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is rising, with officials putting the death toll at at least 45 people dead in both provinces.

#Anarchy: 45 dead as #SouthAfrica troops quell unrest spreading like wild fire in cities. 10 bodies found in looted shop in Soweto and total of 19 deaths in entire Gauteng province. 26 bodies in KwaZulu-Natal stampedes. 757 people arrested over violence, looting and anarchy. pic.twitter.com/NEU4b42Ygg — Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) July 13, 2021

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said 19 people had died in the province since the start of the violence.

He said 10 of those died during a stampede at the Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto on Tuesday morning.

The KZN Indians from Phoenix have declared war with black people. They are killing and burning the cars of blacks people passing by their area. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 12, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said 26 people died as a result of riots in KwaZulu-Natal, with the number expected to grow.

Live visuals from Queen Nandi drive in KZN. Looters streaming over the bridge into Umgeni Rd where all the huge warehouses are. #ShutdownSA #sabcnews @JayedLeigh pic.twitter.com/ISpWoL3zZk — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 13, 2021

“The latest fatalities confirmed by the Security Cluster in KwaZulu-Natal as of this morning stands at 26. These were people that were killed during stampedes as protesters ran riot in areas including Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Phoenix, uMgungundlovu and northern KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

South Africa, At least 45 people have died in unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 10 people dead after a stampede in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Authorities are expecting the death toll to rise. The death toll of the violent unrest gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is rising. — Malik Ansar mehmood Lasani (@MalikLasani) July 13, 2021

On Monday, one person was found dead underneath the rubble at a Supa Store in Dlamini, Soweto, News24 reported.

In a media briefing, Minister of Police Bheki Cele confirmed the 10 fatalities, but did not rule out that that number could increase.

Close to 800 people were reportedly arrested for the violent unrest in both provinces.

A massive clothing factory burnt in KZN. 400 people directly employed by this factory are instantly jobless because of the criminal pro Zuma anarchist. #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/oUJhANLZBb — Goolam (@goolammv) July 12, 2021

Cele could not provide further information on deaths as a result of stampedes amid the looting.

Further, News24 reported that a 22-year-old man in Chatsworth was shot dead on Monday night in a drive-by shooting.

Scenes outside of Watercrest Mall, KZN pic.twitter.com/onv2xPRLbu — Kobayashi's Basilisk (@FaeceSocietatis) July 12, 2021

Elsewhere, a body was found at the gutted Value Centre shopping mall in Springfield Park Durban on Monday evening, eNCA reported.

Meanwhile, the Somali community in Durban said three Somali nationals were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

13/07/2021#Anarchy

KZN

St Lucia Residents Block Road From Protesters St Lucia residents cordoning themselves off from #FreeJacobZuma protests#RIOTS#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/sh743bsX7m — RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 13, 2021

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the deaths and named those who were reported to have died.

“I speak of the families of Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng. I speak of the families of Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama andCebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said. – News24

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw