ZRP dismisses fake SA looting warning message

BY REX MHISA

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has distanced itself from a social media notice carrying the force’s logo claiming they would require receipts of goods imported from South Africa as proof that goods were not looted.

In an interview, national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the message was not generated by ZRP.

“The ZRP dismisses an article circulating on social media on looting of goods in South Africa which is accompanied by a ZRP logo. The public should take note that the ZRP has not issued this statement. In this regard, the public should ignore the false and fake message,” he said.

“While we condemn looting in South Africa, communication from the ZRP will come through the usual channels.”

The fake notice said police would require receipts of all goods coming from South Africa to prove they were not looted.

South Africa has been rocked by looting following riots sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

Nyathi said police suspected it could be the work of criminals who would want to mount fake roadblocks to rob innocent people.

