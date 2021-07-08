ZNA Commander Edzai Chimonyo dies

By Newsday
- July 8, 2021

Online Reporter
Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lieutenant General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo has died.

Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo

Chimonyo died from a cancer related illness early this morning according to presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

“Devastated to announce the passing on of general Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. Go well freedom fighter, commander and ambassador,” Charamba tweeted.

More details to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *