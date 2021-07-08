ZNA Commander Edzai Chimonyo dies

Online Reporter

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lieutenant General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo has died.

Sad News We have lost struggle stalwart & commander in Commander ZNA, Cde Edzai Chimonyo.

The Nation has been plunged into mourning once again, barely a week after the loss of Major General (Rtd) Chiramba.

The Party Leadership will guide us on any further announcements. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/LBzcyH5RUi — ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) July 8, 2021

Chimonyo died from a cancer related illness early this morning according to presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

DEVASTATED TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING ON OF GENERAL CHIMONYO EARLY THIS MORNING AFTER A LONG FIGHT AGAINST CANCER. GO WELL FREEDOM FIGHTER, COMMANDER AND AMBASSADOR!🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) July 8, 2021

“Devastated to announce the passing on of general Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. Go well freedom fighter, commander and ambassador,” Charamba tweeted.

The commander of the Zimbabwe National Army Lt Gen Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo passed on early this morning after losing his battle with cancer. The veteran soldier, Liberator and Ambassador had been battling cancer for some time. pic.twitter.com/mL6XYsdaBB — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 8, 2021

The curtain has fallen on the BUTCHER OF BHALAGWE, #ZNA's Commander, Gen Edzai Chimonyo, aka Edzai Chanyuka; one of the most cruel gukurahundi commanders who used to callously boast in public about the Five Brigade's atrocities committed under his command in Matabeleland South! https://t.co/591XRBDCES — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 8, 2021

