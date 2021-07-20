Zim set imposing total 

By Kevin Mapasure

The Zimbabwe national cricket team’s batters finally came to the party in the third and last One Day International match against Bangladesh to set their set their guests a winning target of 299 runs in 50 overs.

Bangladesh, who led the series 2-0 going into this one, won the toss and sent in their hosts into the middle before half centuries from Regis Chakabva (84), Sikandar Raza (57) and Ryan Burl (59) carried Zimbabwe to an imposing total.

Their previous best in this series was 240 scored in the second match which they also lost.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers will be looking to limit Bangladesh to a total less that 298 to try and give themselves an important win.

Despite having lost the series already, a win is still important as points won count towards the 2023 World Cup qualification.

Chakabva gave Zimbabwe the start they needed after combining first with Tadiwanashe Marumani for 36, before collaborating to make 42 runs with skipper Brendan Taylor.

His partnership with Dion Myers of 71 gave Zimbabwe a solid platform before Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl collaborated for 112 in just 80 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman took 3 for 57, Mohammad Saifuddin 3 for 87 while Mahmudullah claimed two scalps at the expense of 45 runs in his ten overs for the tourists.

Bangladesh will try to run down the total for a whitewash outcome.

