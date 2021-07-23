Zim players flock to Sekhukhune

BY FORTUNE MBELE

SIX Zimbabweans could feature for newly-promoted DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune in the 2021/2022 season if reports about Warriors’ duo of Evans Rusike and Ovidy Karuru joining the club is true.

A number of football news outlets in South Africa have linked Rusike to Sekhukhune, with the latest being the Daily Sun, which has stated that the club has snatched the Warriors forward.

“The club has signed former SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike, This will take the club’s new signings to nine ahead of their debut in the DStv Premiership,” the Daily Sun said online.

Rusike has previously also been linked with a return to his former side Maritzburg United and the rejuvenated AmaZulu.

Reports have also linked Karuru, who captained the Warriors at the recently held Cosafa Cup finals, to the ambitious Limpopo-based club.

Karuru is clubless after his contract with relegated Black Leopards expired. Other outlets linked goalkeeper Washington Arubi with a move to the same club.

Sekhukhune recently grabbed Talent Chawapiwa from AmaZulu and he has officially been unveiled at the club.

In November last year, Walter Musona joined Sekhukhune as a move to Baroka United fell through to join veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini who moved to the club after he left Highlands Park two months earlier. Another Warriors defender McClive Phiri also joined Sekhukhune at the end of last year.

Phiri joined from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila before their franchise was bought by businessman Abraham Sello, who changed the name of the club to Marumo Gallants. Kapini, Musona and Phiri were part of the team that got promoted from the GladAfrica Championship to the South African top league.

Sekhukhune has so far signed eight players and are said to be assessing four others as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of their debut season in the top league.

