Zim pegs US$318 for emergency 24-hour passport

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

GOVERNMENT has gazetted Statutory Instrument 201 of 2021, pegging passport fees in forex.

Citizens, however, have an option to pay the gazetted passport fees in local currency at the prevailing auction rate.

Announcing the new pricing model, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said an ordinary passport will now cost US$60, while a three-day passport costs US$200.

Passport seekers will fork out US$318 for an emergency 24-hour passport.

The Registrar-General’s Office has been battling to clear the backlog of passport applications due to a shortage of consumables.

Kazembe recently told the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services that his ministry had a backlog of 225 747 passports, dating back to 2019, which was caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Follow Miriam on Twitter @FloMangwaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw