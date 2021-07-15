Zim in cricket blow

By Kevin Mapasure

Zimbabwe have suffered a major blow after Sean Williams and Craig Erving were both ruled out of the One Day International series against Bangladesh which starts tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.

The two tested positive for covid 19 and are yet to exhibit the symptoms and thus have been left out.

Sikandar Raza, who has been nursing an injury, which saw him miss out on the Pakistan home series as well as the Test match against Bangladesh, is back in the squad.

The national selectors named a 16 men squad that will seek a positive result in the series as its points gained carry weight in the race for World Cup slots for 2023.

