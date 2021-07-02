Zim at a critical point in fight against COVID-19

ZIMBABWE is facing an unprecedented catastrophe in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, without doubt. The move by government to impose another lockdown is also the right call, but as usual, it’s the enforcement of those restrictions that remain an issue.

Yesterday, health experts warned that the COVID-19 situation in the country could worsen, with about half of the country’s population of 15 million at risk of contracting the virus if there is no strict enforcement of lockdown measures, medical experts have warned.

The number of new infections daily are rising and have read: 1 249;

1 331 and 1 357 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The number of deaths over the same days were 12, 28 and 19 in that order.

The situation is getting desperate, forcing government to order the army to enforce the lockdown yesterday. Zimbabwe is in the grip of the third wave of infections, driven by the spread of the Delta and Beta variants of the virus which were first detected in India and South Africa respectively. According to official figures, the average seven-day curve is at 988 infections daily.

This is what the experts said over the situation: “We are heading to a more catastrophic period. The variants driving this third wave are multi-mutants and dangerous,” Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Solwayo Ngwenya said.

“They can infect up to 18 people at a time, unlike the previous variants which infected up to three people. We are going to reach a situation where one of every two people in the country will be infected. Unless measures of the lockdown are strictly observed, we are doomed.

“The majority of the population is still complacent of the lockdown measures unaware of the dangers that we are facing. The business operators are however compliant to the lockdown measures. They are closing at the stipulated time but, there is disaster after closing.”

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johannes Marisa added: “People are defying lockdown measures and disregarding the World Health Organisation (WHO) laid down COVID-19 protocols.

“If the situation continues like that, we will record more than 4 000 cases per day in the next two weeks and deaths might actually treble. The public is advised that the lockdown was put in place for their own safety, not as a punishment from government. When the new cases recede, normal business operation can resume.”

Zimbabwe is at a critical point in the fight against the coronavirus, one it cannot afford to lose. Government clearly has shortcomings, but it is limited in the interventions it can make. Its citizens have to play their part to keep themselves safe.

