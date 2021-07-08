Youth, artistes jointly fight drug abuse

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE recently registered Youth Empowerment Through Innovation (YETIN) trust has roped in artistes from different sectors such as film, theatre, modelling and literature to spearhead its anti-substance abuse programme (Asap) aimed at fighting drug abuse.

YETN’s empowerment projects include Youth, Women and Leadership Empowerment Programme, Sports, Arts, Life Skills Initiative and Technology Innovation for Development.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, YETIN director Gugulethu Moyo said: “We came up with projects that can boost the country’s economy through youth participation. As much as we want to empower the youths, there is a need to fight drug abuse first which I believe stalls development.

“To implement Asap successfully we have roped in artistes from different sectors, but with much bias towards filmmakers. Being a filmmaker, I believe that most filmmakers are versatile and so creative that working together we would produce skits, short films and feature films to reach out to youths and fight drug abuse.”

The 33-year-old actress said while she had engaged actors, among them Emmanuel Matsinye, Jefferson Muserera, Arnold “Boss T.1” Gara, Taurai Kawara, Authur Antonio, Blacks, Tino Satande, D.J Thorne, Calvin Madula and Percy Soko, she was still to engage musicians whom she wanted to feature on a riddim No to Drugs.

“If all goes well, recording of the No to Drugs riddim will start in August. I am looking for musicians and producers to work with. I am looking forward to working with musicians, Yoz, Madiz, Shinso, Crystal and Extra-large,” she said.

