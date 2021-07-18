Xinhua weekend news roundup

At least 4 shot outside stadium in U.S. capital

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Xinhua) — At least four people were shot outside the Nationals Park Saturday in the U.S. capital, police said, suspending a baseball game between San Diego and Washington.

“A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park,” the Washington Nationals tweeted at 9:47 p.m. ET (0147 GMT), adding that fans were encouraged to exit the stadium. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) said in a tweet shortly afterward that it was “responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people were shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”The MPDC said later in an update that two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.The game was eventually suspended as a result of the incident, police said.

South Africa to prioritize prosecution of suspects for public violence and looting

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Xinhua) — South African Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola on Saturday published directions to fast track trials of those who were involved in the looting and public violence.

The directions demand that cases of public violence, public disorder and massive looting which took place recently be expedited.”These directions will enable our courts and the justice system to respond effectively and appropriately to deal with cases flowing from the recent unrest and public violence. We are ensuring that nothing disrupts the processing of these matters and that the public can have trust and confidence in our criminal justice system,” said Lamola. “The directions provide for, among other things, the postponement of cases through audiovisual links and the compilation of a priority roll at each court which will enable the courts to prioritize the hearing of priority cases which include gender-based violence and sexual offences, corruption cases, cases involving children and contravention of COVID-19 regulations.” Lamola said, if necessary, additional dedicated staff including from a pool of experienced retired magistrates and prosecutors will be called upon in order to fast-track these cases where hundreds of arrests have already been effected. More than 2,500 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests in the country in the past week over former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment.

Over 10,000 poultry birds die in Ghana’s avian flu outbreak: official

ACCRA, July 17 (Xinhua) — More than 10,000 poultry birds died from the avian flu outbreak reported in Ghana, a senior official told Xinhua late Saturday.

Patrick Abekeh, director of the Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), said a total of seven farms reported the outbreak from the Greater Accra, Volta, and Central Regions.”From these seven farms, 5,811 birds died naturally, and the veterinary services department destroyed 4,500 birds. So in all 10,311 birds have so far been lost to the outbreak,” Abekeh told Xinhua.

The destruction of the remaining birds on each of the affected farms, the official explained, was necessary to prevent the spread of the flu to other farms.”Because of its zoonotic nature, bird flu can affect human beings, including farmhands and all those who come into contact with infected birds,” the official said.He said the authorities would focus on containing and stamping out the disease and fortunately no human infections had yet been recorded.

Tanzania mulls new development plan for commercial capital

DAR ES SALAAM, July 17 (Xinhua) — Preparations for a new master development plan aimed at improving and modernizing Tanzania’s congested commercial capital of Dar es Salaam has been completed, a senior official said Saturday.

William Lukuvi, the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, said the new master plan will replace the outdated version of 1979. Speaking at a meeting with Dar es Salaam regional leaders and senior land officers, Lukuvi said the commercial capital is congested and there is no space for construction of structures, including residential houses. The new master plan will help to improve residential areas by construction of high-rise buildings, said the minister.

He said the National Microfinance Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands will release loans to the residents in the commercial capital for carrying out land surveys for construction of residential houses, noting the new master plan also addresses the issue of land conflicts that have occurred in some parts of the city. Lukuvi also directed the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Amos Makalla to set a date for the launch of the new master plan.

Dar es Salaam is the most populous city in Tanzania, with a population of around 6 million.

Rwanda launches mass testing on COVID-19 in Kigali as lockdown begins

KIGALI, July 17 (Xinhua) — The Rwandan Ministry of Health on Saturday launched mass testing on COVID-19 for free in Kigali, the national capital, to help the country determine the prevalence of the virus spread.

The two-day exercise to run through Sunday aims to test at least 15 percent of adult residents in each cell or about 106,000 sampled residents who were earlier informed through local leaders and health officials, Rwandan Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije briefed journalists at a testing site in Gasabo district. Those found infected or with symptoms such as cough and high temperatures would be followed up with necessary treatment under home-based care, said Ngamije.

This will be the biggest mass testing for the virus the country ever held in terms of testing numbers, since its outbreak in March last year, and it coincides with the beginning of the ban on inessential movements in Kigali and other eight towns.A similar testing exercise will be conducted after the lockdown ends, according to the minister.The Rwandan government on Wednesday announced that movements in Kigali and eight towns will be prohibited from July 17 to July 26, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The public are not permitted to leave home except for essential services during the lockdown.As of Friday evening, Rwanda registered a total of 52,552 cases, with 37,210 recoveries and 626 deaths.

Health emergency operations center activated in south Nigeria following cholera outbreak

ABUJA, July 17 (Xinhua) — A health emergency operations center was activated Saturday in south Nigeria’s Enugu State, following a recent outbreak of cholera that has killed seven, health authorities of the state said.

Surveillance, contact tracing and risk assessment have also started in a local livestock market where the life-threatening and water-borne disease broke out, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in a statement.At least 19 sick people in the area with loose stools and vomiting, part of the symptoms of cholera, were diagnosed with cholera by further tests, said Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, the commissioner for health in Enugu, on Saturday, adding that samples were collected for further confirmatory tests.