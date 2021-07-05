WWF launches conservation podcast mini-series

BY SILENCE MUGADZAWETA

THE World Wildlife Fund (WWF) yesterday launched a podcast mini-series in an effort to document how some of the world’s prominent figures have been addressing wildlife conservation issues.

In a statement yesterday, WWF said the podcast mini-series, which feature a Zimbabwean student Nkosilathi Nyathi interviewing former Columbian President Juan Manuel Santos, provides a comprehensive analysis on how much can be achieved to preserve the planet in the next 10 years.

“As WWF turns 60 this year, we wanted to reflect on how we can continue to evolve and strengthen our impact as the world enters this critical moment for people, climate and nature — and that’s where our new podcast Forces of Nature comes in,” the statement read.

“Through conservation conversations, we hear how action to save our shared home planet Earth has changed over six decades; what the next generation can learn from legendary trailblazers, and vice versa; and how together, we can achieve more in the next 10 years than we have in the last 60 years. Inspired action for our planet is the need of the hour so get your earphones on and tune in to your new favourite podcast, courtesy of WWF — because together, we can — and must — all be forces of nature.”

WWF said it aimed to give listeners more on people who have made commendable progress in promoting a healthier and more sustainable world for the conservation of the natural world and well-being of people everywhere.

The mini-series is made up of three episodes and each episode carries a different theme.

“Each episode explores a different theme, from the late Prince Philip’s approach to conservation; to the pride — and regret — former President Santos feels about his environmental record during his time in office; to a Saami reindeer herder’s insights into the importance of indigenous rights in conservation and Princess Esmeralda’s experience of being arrested during a climate protest in London in 2019,” the WWF said.

WWF is an independent conservation organisation with over 30 million supporters and a global network cutting across over 100 countries. It has also been operating in Zimbabwe since 1985.

