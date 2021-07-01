Witnesses to hold annual conventions virtually

Jehovah’s Witnesses will, for the second year running hold their annual convention virtually, breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the organisation to cancel nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

The Witnesses normally use their assembly halls, public schools and other rented venues around the country such as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for their annual three-day convention. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced the cancellation in-person conventions throughout the world and the launching of a global virtual event.

“This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theatres around the world since 1897,” John Hunguka, the spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe said.

This year’s convention is themed: “Powerful by Faith!” and will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, bringing together some nearly 20 million people in 240 countries.

Hunguka said since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the programme will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic. Our faith will continue to unite us in worship – even virtually – as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program,” Hunguka said.

All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses of Zimbabwe at 0773303956/0772125952 or InboxPID.ZW@bethel.jw.org.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw