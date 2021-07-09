WHAT THEY SAID . . .

“The third wave of COVID-19 is upon us, with the current variants being highly transmissible. Many lives have been lost within a short space of time. We should, therefore, not gamble with our lives. Our country is now operating under enhanced level four lockdown to curb the infection and death spikes.”

— President Emmerson Mnangagwa

“We are not going back and the crack teams that we seat up are all over the country tracking the armed robbers, so to those who will try to hide, they will certainly be found and arrested. The public must rest in the comfort that the police currently are on top of the situation and we are tracking all known armed robbers. — National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

“July is a special month as we remember Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo for the heroic contribution to the liberation struggle. The best way to honour Nkomo’s legacy is for government to immediately return all Zpra properties and all such properties that belonged to Nkomo.” — MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa

