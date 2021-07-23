We’re carriers of the Kingdom of God

THE finished or accomplished work of Jesus brought us into God. Accepting and confessing Jesus delivers us from the dominion of Satan to the salvation and Lordship of Jesus. Jesus Christ is the vehicle for this redemption and remission of sins as He declares in John 14:6, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

Erasmus Makarimayi

At salvation, you’re successfully carried inside Him (Jesus) to God’s Kingdom. Salvation safely brings us through to God in Christ Jesus. He obtained eternal redemption for us which is offered by grace. When Christ arose from the dead and presented His own blood before the Father, and it was accepted, our redemption was a settled issue. Remission of sins was a done deal and deliverance complete. By accepting Jesus deliverance is sealed and remission of sins concluded.

Jesus then sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on High. When He sat down, Satan had been defeated. Everything that Justice had demanded had been accomplished. The Bible calls Jesus the second and last Adam who came to correct the wrongs or transgressions of the first Adam.

You understand that humanity’s basic need was righteousness, the ability to stand in the Father’s presence without the sense of guilt or inferiority. Jesus is the Way of Righteousness by grace through faith and not works. At the point of rebirth, righteousness is imparted upon us. Jesus was/is our sin offering. 2 Corinthians 5:21, New King James Version, establishes, “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”

It’s not our effort. Jesus ushered in the new covenant to do away with the first covenant. Hebrews 10:9 declares so, “Then said he, Lo, I come to do thy will, O God. He taketh away the first, that he may establish the second.”

The new covenant ushers in a higher level of relating with God than the old covenant. Intermediaries were required under the old covenant, but the new covenant has made us insiders and children not servants. We approach God for ourselves in the name of Jesus. God is our Origin, Creator and Maker and we relate with Him in love. We’re children and God is our Father; it’s a family relationship.

The blood of Jesus opened the way for us to come before God and equally important for God to come into us. The New Testament introduces the In Christ reality which is a post-resurrection truth. Around 130 times, this is recorded in the Bible as in Him, in Christ or such references. Acts 17:28 records, “For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.”

Believers are in Christ. They emanate from and subsist in Him. In Him they live. He’s our source and origin. Christ Jesus is our existence and essence. He’s our very nature and fabric. Colossians 3:4 puts it thus, “When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.”

Christ is our life. Outside Christ we’re dead. Since He’s our life and we’re in Him, He’s our supply and provision. We’re His children and we don’t fend for ourselves but receive with gratitude and thanksgiving. Jesus teaches us in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

We don’t perish but we have everlasting life. This life is abundant. We’re not scavengers, wanderers and beggars. Receiving the life of Jesus provides higher life according to His Words in John 10:10, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” While this will of necessity impact our physical and material life; don’t be too quick to jump to houses, cars or marriage before catching the revelation.

Through knowledge, restoration is enforceable. Believers have a divine right to life in this present age and the age to come. This is simply a matter of knowledge and not works. I always emphasise in this column that Christianity is believing, accepting and celebrating what Jesus Christ did. The Gospel of Christ is this Good News or Glad Tidings. We live, i.e, we are productive, fruitful and progressive in Him and we’re eternally alive. What we lay our hands on prevails and where we set our feet on, brings out abundant harvest. Our divine inspired and orchestrated aspirations don’t miscarry. In Him we move. Believers don’t lead stagnant but progressive lives. We’re not stuck.

Total failures before salvation can return to school and come out with flying colours. Broken families are mended. Businesses start to recover and grow. Visions and destinies are revived. Our being is Christ. Therefore, miracles are common to us. Supernatural supply comes through because we’re beyond human being but “Christ-being.” Success is our portion. Please don’t ever forget; you’re God’s Kingdom representing His interests in this realm. Jesus told/tells us in Luke 17:20-21, “[20] And when he was demanded of the Pharisees, when the kingdom of God should come, he answered them and said, The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: [21] Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw