Warriors suffer covid 19 blow

Sports Reporter

A 20 member Warriors have departed for South Africa where they will take part in the 20th edition of the Coasafa Cup with Godknows Murimba and Perfect Chikwende missing out after they both tested positive for covid 19.

Delic Murimba was roped in as a replacement a move that has raised questions on the team selection considering there are forwards such as Ishmael Wadi of Caps United who have done better in the Chibuku Super Sup.

Bulawayo Chiefs’ Farau Matare is the other striker in the squad.

Only two goalkeepers were included in the traveling squad with Washington Arubi and Martin Mapisa getting the nod.

Qadir Amini and Jummy Dzingai are some of the experienced defenders in the team while in the midfield there is skipper Ovidy Karuru and Richard Hachiro among those that have a number of caps in the national team.

Squad

Goalkeepers; W Arubi, M Mapisa

Defenders; M Phiri, C mavhurume, A Mbeba, L Mucheto, Q Amini, M Mkolo, J Dzingai, P Musaka

Midfielders; B Sarupinda, T Tavengwa, A Nyahwa, B Banda, K Nadolo, N Dube, O Karuru, R Hachiro.

Strikers; F Matare, D Murimba

