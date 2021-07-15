Warriors striker leaves Leicester

By Kevin Mapasure

Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe has left English Premier League side Leicester to join Championship side Luton on a permanent basis.

Muskwe spent a loan spell at Wycombe wanderers in the same league last season having also played for Swindon.

Luton announced on their website that Muskwe has joined permanently.

“We are excited to announce the signing of forward Admiral Muskwe, who has agreed to join Luton Town on a permanent deal from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee,” the club wrote on their website.

“Becoming the eighth new addition to Nathan Jones’ squad this summer, the 22-year-old has spent his entire career to date with the Foxes but gained senior experience previously with Swindon Town and most recently in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers.

He played for England Juniors having come through the Leicester junior ranks before he later chose to play for Zimbabwe.

He scored 23 times in 71 Premier League 2 appearances, including six goals in eight outings for City’s U23 side last term prior joining Wycombe, and now bolsters the Hatters’ forward options after the earlier additions of Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Cameron Jerome.

Manager Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while. We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season. He’s gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles. Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can’t wait to get working with him.”

Muskwe narrowly missed out on a spot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad for Zimbabwe but is very much in Warriors coach Zdravco Logarusic ahead of the 2022 finals in Cameroon.

