Voltz JT pioneers drill music in Zim

CHITUNGWIZA-BASED rising hip- hop artiste Nkosilathi “Voltz JT” Sibiya (22) is making waves on the showbiz scene with his sound-themed drill music.

Voltz JT is signed under Mulanation Entertainment, a record label fronted by award-winning rapper Scrip Mula.

The talented singer has caught the eye of seasoned artistes such as Stunner and Mudiwa Hood with his recent, well-received release titled These Days that has attracted more than 100 000 views on YouTube in a month.

The song talks about abuse of social media and how people are acting wild to get attention on social media.

His latest single Nyaya Dzemari, a banger, is trending on social media. It talks about how money is destroying relationships.

Voltz TJ told NewsDay Life & Style that he was the pioneer of drill music in Zimbabwe.

“Currently, I am focusing on drill music which started in the United Kingdom and has got attraction across the globe. Since it is still new in the country, I am ambitious to be one of the pioneers of this genre in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I can describe my type of drill music as jecha trap as it is derived from the ghetto. It is different from trap music from the United States of America.”

Voltz TJ said he was working with award-winning artiste Holy Ten and dancehall superstar Poptain on two collaborations titled Howfar with Holy Ten and System featuring Poptain, respectively.

“In future I would like to collaborate with Junior Brown. He is a legend in the hip-hop industry and I have respect for him,” he said.

While the hip-hop movement is said to be driven by feuds among artistes, with the trending one being the genre’s King title Beef, Voltz TJ said he had no time for grudges as he focuses on releasing parallel music that people can relate to.

“Beef can be quashed for the sake of progress, that is one of the reasons why I chose to join forces with Holy Ten whom I have been compared to,” he said.

Voltz TJ, who is studying electronic telecommunications at the University of Zimbabwe said balancing school and music had been a challenge especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am in my final year and trying to balance between music and school has been hectic, but I feel it is my moment to shine in my musical career,” he said.

“It has not been that easy for us musicians under this COVID-19-induced lockdown as artistes are forced to push their music on the internet since hosting of live shows that attract physical gatherings are banned.”

Voltz TJ says he will be dropping new singles monthly.

