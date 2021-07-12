Vincent pleads for junior development

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

GOLFER Scott Vincent has encouraged junior golfers to come through and showcase their talents as a way of grooming new talent and uplifting the sport in the country.

Speaking in an online media session, Vincent noted that this was key to reviving any sport in the country.

“With any sport, enough juniors and amateurs should come through and be part of the game so as to uplift sport. Even top players from neighbouring countries can be invited to come through to play and inspire juniors and this can bring positive impact and take golf to the next level,” he said.

The 29-year-old has become the first Zimbabwean golfer to book a place at the Tokyo Olympics Games as he is part of the 60 players who have made it for the competitions.

Vincent also said preparations for the competitions are at an advanced stage and he is working hard to make it to the top.

“I had opportunities to play for the European and Asian tours and this has provided me with an opportunity to play and prepare for the Olympics,” he said.

Zimbabwe Golf Association president Mufaro Chivonivoni said: “The qualifying journey has been long and as an association, we are going to provide Vincent with all the equipment needed and we will make sure that Scott only focuses on his

performance.”

The association’s vice-president Martin Chikwana also noted that their wish was for Vincent to sail through and bring the trophy home.

The Olympics golf competitions will be held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan from July 29 to August 1 for men, while women will clash from August 4-7.

Also, both the men and women Olympics competitions will be 72-hole stroke-play tournaments.

However, golf at the Tokyo Olympics has been affected by a number of withdrawals from some of the prominent players.

American star Dustin Johnson announced early this year that he won’t make it for the Olympics while Sergio Garcia (Spain), Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) and Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) also followed suit.

Vincent is heading for Tokyo Olympics together with two swimmers Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar, sprinter Ngoni Makusha, rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin and they will be accompanied by 13 officials.

